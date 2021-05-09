New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,749 shares of company stock valued at $39,390,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

TMHC stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

