New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.15 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Insiders sold a total of 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

