Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 16,176 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lazydays by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.68. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

