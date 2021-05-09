Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.02.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $233.35 on Friday. Square has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total value of $24,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Square by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Square by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

