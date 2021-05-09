Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $910,000 Investment in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MeiraGTx by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after purchasing an additional 389,105 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

