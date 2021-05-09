Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

AXNX opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock worth $9,589,987. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 265,766 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after acquiring an additional 248,275 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

