Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

