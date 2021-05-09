RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RSNAY opened at $9.45 on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

