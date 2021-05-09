RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
RSNAY opened at $9.45 on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.
About RSA Insurance Group
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.