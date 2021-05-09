Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,922 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hudson Global were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,764 shares of company stock valued at $232,550. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.52 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -50.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

