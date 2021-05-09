Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Haier Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Haier Smart Home in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HRSHF opened at $4.35 on Friday. Haier Smart Home has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

