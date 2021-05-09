Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s current price.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Avalara stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $921,267.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,949,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

