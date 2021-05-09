JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $304,000 in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.