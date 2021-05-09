JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $304,000 in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

