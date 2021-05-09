Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 473,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 137,313 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.