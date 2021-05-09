Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Sells 124,670 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

