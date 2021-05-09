EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%.
EYPT stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
