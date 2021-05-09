EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EYPT stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.