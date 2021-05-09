Piper Sandler Weighs in on Primis Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primis Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.66 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $113,494 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.