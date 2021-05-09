OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Insider Sells $98,428,782.88 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OMF stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OneMain by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

