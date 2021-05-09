JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 11,754 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

