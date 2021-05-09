Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,536 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of IRadimed worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IRadimed by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.