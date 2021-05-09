JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 32,877 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 278.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.77. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

Separately, TheStreet cut United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

