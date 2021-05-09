JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,635,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 246,017 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWPH opened at $218.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.05.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

