Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

