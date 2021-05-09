JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,871 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 329.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of FONAR worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FONAR by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONR stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter.

FONAR Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FONR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR).

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.