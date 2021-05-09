Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TELNY. BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

