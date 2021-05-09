Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 215.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.01 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

