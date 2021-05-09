Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 238.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genprex were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genprex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.57. Genprex, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for patient populations with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.