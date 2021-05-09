Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 221.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 106,046 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

TACO stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $409.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

