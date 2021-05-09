Scotiabank Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $118.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.