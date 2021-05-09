Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

TRIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,717,000.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

