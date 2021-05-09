Scotiabank Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $41.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.08.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

