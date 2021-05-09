UniCredit’s (UNCFF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $11.05 on Friday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

