Heat Biologics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heat Biologics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday.

HTBX opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

