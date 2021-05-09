Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will earn ($3.64) per share for the year.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $16.26 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $689.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

