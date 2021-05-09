Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of PRQR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

