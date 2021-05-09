5N Plus (VNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect 5N Plus to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million.

VNP opened at C$4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.47. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNP shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

