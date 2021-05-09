Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.