U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

NASDAQ GROW opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.