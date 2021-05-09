Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.72, but opened at $23.63. Global Partners shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 1,091 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $844.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

