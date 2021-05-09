Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €145.65 ($171.35) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €139.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €127.45. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

