Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €55.95 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

FRA FRE opened at €41.67 ($49.02) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.58 and a 200 day moving average of €37.21.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

