FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

