Analysts Issue Forecasts for Phreesia, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phreesia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,445,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,096. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.