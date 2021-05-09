Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AME. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $138.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMETEK by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

