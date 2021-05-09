Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

CLDX opened at $27.31 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

