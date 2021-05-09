Biogen Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.02 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $16.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.10. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

BIIB stock opened at $274.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $87,957,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

