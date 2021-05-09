The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €61.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.75. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

