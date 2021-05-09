Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.86 ($36.30).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

