Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €30.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.56 ($38.30).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €42.67 ($50.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.02 and its 200 day moving average is €29.33. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €39.33 ($46.27).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

