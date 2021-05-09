Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €30.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.56 ($38.30).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €42.67 ($50.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.02 and its 200 day moving average is €29.33. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €39.33 ($46.27).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

