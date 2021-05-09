Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $499.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.