Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FSM opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

